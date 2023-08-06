Deputies searching for missing woman last seen a week ago

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman last seen about a week ago.

Deputies said Shannon Leadford was last seen on Burris Street on July 29.

Leadford is five-feet-ten inches tall, weighs 215 pounds, wears braces, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.