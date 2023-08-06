Deputy sent to hospital after being hit by woman who ran red light

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County deputy was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a woman who ran a red light.

Law enforcement said late Saturday evening, deputies attempted to stop a white Chrysler after the driver ran a red light near Broad River Road and Seminole Road.

But the driver refused to stop and led deputies on a chase.

During the chase, the driver hit an uninvolved motorist who was not injured.

Then the driver struck the vehicle of a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy and caused the airbags to deploy.

She continued to ram into the vehicle and caused it to catch on fire.

RCSD said investigators at the scene were able to put the fire out.

Master Deputy E. Velez-Cruz was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries before being released later that night.

The driver of the vehicle Renee Perry was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

She was released from the hospital also and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

