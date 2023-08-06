Greenville Co. Coroner’s Office identifies man killed in ATV crash

Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified a man who was killed in an ATV crash Friday.

Officials say they responded to an address along Dill Rd. in reference to an ATV crash.

The Coroner’s Office says the victim was identified as 67-year-old David Congdon.

Officials say Congdon was using the ATV to work on his property.

Officials say the cause of death was blunt force trauma of the neck and the manner of death was determined to be accidental.

The Coroner’s Office says Congdon was pronounced dead just after 2:00 p.m.

