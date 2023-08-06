Storms return today, First Alert Monday for increasing severe threat

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a quiet start to the weekend, strong to severe storms are ahead.

First Alert Headlines

Isolated to scattered storms return today

Increasing potential for widespread severe weather Monday

Typical August weather Tuesday and beyond

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will begin to track across western North Carolina before midday, likely weakening a bit as they do so. The wave of energy responsible for the storms will then move farther east, spurring on new storms across the eastern mountains, northeastern Georgia and the Upstate this afternoon. Anyone with outdoor plans should keep a close eye on the sky and be ready to head for shelter quickly, as a few of the storms could become severe. Damaging winds are possible, along with frequent lightning and torrential rain. Expect a mix of sun and clouds outside of any storms with afternoon highs headed for the mid 80s to around 90.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

A few of the storms could be severe, with a greater likelihood across western North Carolina. While the threat is more isolated upstate, storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and frequent lightning. Stay weather aware, and be ready to seek shelter if storms head your way.

First Alert Weather Day Headlines (WHNS)

We are declaring a First Alert Weather Day for Monday, due to a greater risk for more widespread severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Another quiet start to the day is expected, so the morning commute will be in good shape weatherwise. A cold front tracking across Kentucky and Tennessee, combined with high humidity and temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, will begin to fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms across the mountains between noon and 4:00 PM. The threat will sink closer to the I-85 corridor in time for the evening commute, followed by a widespread wave of heavy rain and thunderstorms across northeastern Georgia and the Upstate between 7:00 PM and 11:00 PM.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 9:00 PM Monday (WHNS)

Damaging winds and large hail are more likely with Monday’s storms, but torrential downpours could lead to localized flash flooding in some areas. There is also a low threat for tornadoes, with conditions looking a bit more favorable for rotating storms.

Everything quiets down behind the cold front on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies set to take over. Humidity levels will take a sharp dip as well, making for a gorgeous day behind all the active weather. Expect highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days (WHNS)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.