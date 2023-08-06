Two young girls hurt in Fairfield County road rage shooting on Interstate 77

Stock photo shooting
Stock photo shooting(AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - Two young girls were shot on Saturday at around 9 p.m. during a road rage incident in Fairfield County on Interstate 77 South between mile markers 48 through 34, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two girls were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition, authorities said.

At this time, the sheriff’s office is developing leads and hoping the public can help them find who is responsible.

Authorities said a family of four was traveling south on the interstate in a white Nissan Maxima when a dark colored vehicle, possibly a Mazda with a paper tag and no headlights on, began following them very closely.

“The driver of the Maxima tapped the breaks and then sped up to get away from them, when suddenly the dark colored vehicle began shooting at the Maxima,” a release from the sheriff’s office said.

The two girls were sitting in the backseat of the Maxima during the shooting.

Law enforcement is asking that if anyone saw what happened during the road rage incident to call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.

