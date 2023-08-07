15-year-old killed by falling tree in Anderson

Anderson Fire Chief Charlie King said a 15-year-old was killed by a fallen tree on Monday.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that crews are responding after a tree hit a 15-year-old in Anderson County.

The Coroner’s Office said the incident happened along Arnold Drive near Kings Road during severe storms Monday afternoon.

Anderson Fire Chief Charlie King said a tree fell, damaging an outbuilding and the teenager was trapped inside. Rescue crews worked to free the teen, however, the victim passed away due to injuries.

We will update this story as officials release new information.

MORE COVERAGE: Thousands without power, trees down across the Carolinas as storms continue

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in tractor trailer crash
2 dead after being ejected from tractor trailer following crash, coroner says
Greenville County deputies searching for suspect after 22-year-old was shot and killed in Pelzer.
22-year-old woman dies following shooting at Upstate party
4 dead after truck overturns in Spartanburg County
Haywood Mall possible shooting
Greenville Police: No shots fired at Haywood Mall
First Alert Weather Day Headlines
Storms return Sunday, First Alert Monday for possible severe weather

Latest News

Anderson Fire Chief Charlie King said a 15-year-old was killed by a fallen tree on Monday.
Fire chief gives update after teen killed in storm
What the Tech: Shipping scams
Scammers use fake tracking numbers to track shoppers information
Bunion treatment
Surgery known as Lapiplasty helps address bunions at the root cause
Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes