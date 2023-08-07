Asheville PD looking for man accused of vandalizing church, threatening woman

(KKTV)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department needs help find a man accused of vandalizing a church in west Asheville and threatening a woman with a knife on June 30.

According to police, a man tried to break into Trinity Baptist Church located on Shelburne Road. Shortly after, he approached a woman while walking her dog on the same road, threatening her with knives in each hand.

The department said thankfully, the woman was able evade the attacker, get away and call police. She was not injured.

The man is described as white, wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for missing woman last seen a week ago

.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in tractor trailer crash
2 dead after being ejected from tractor trailer following crash, coroner says
Shooting in Minot
22-year-old woman dies following shooting in Greenville Co.
4 dead after truck overturns in Spartanburg County
Haywood Mall possible shooting
Greenville Police: No shots fired at Haywood Mall
First Alert Weather Day Headlines
Storms return Sunday, First Alert Monday for possible severe weather

Latest News

Clemson legends give back
Clemson legends give back
Spotting learning issues in children
Spotting learning issues in children
School zone safety with Chris Scott
School zone safety with Chris Scott
What's clicking? 8/7
What's clicking? 8/7