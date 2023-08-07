Asheville PD looking for man accused of vandalizing church, threatening woman

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department needs help find a man accused of vandalizing a church in west Asheville and threatening a woman with a knife on June 30.

According to police, a man tried to break into Trinity Baptist Church located on Shelburne Road. Shortly after, he approached a woman while walking her dog on the same road, threatening her with knives in each hand.

The department said thankfully, the woman was able evade the attacker, get away and call police. She was not injured.

The man is described as white, wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

