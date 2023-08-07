Former Clemson All-American wins Wyndham Championship

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Clemson All-American Lucas Glover won the Wyndham Championship Sunday.

Glover shot a final round 68 at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgfield Country Club in Greensboro, NC..

Glover had rounds of 66-64-62-68 in recording a 20-under-par score of 260 for his 72 holes.

The Clemson graduate was ranked #185 on the FedX Cup list in June.

Over his last seven events he had four Top 6 finishes and five Top 20s to move from 185 to 49.

Glover’s next tournament will be in Memphis at the first tournament of the FedX Cup Playoffs.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.