Former Clemson All-American wins Wyndham Championship

Lucas Glover lines up a putt on the first hole during the final round of the Wyndham...
Lucas Glover lines up a putt on the first hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Clemson All-American Lucas Glover won the Wyndham Championship Sunday.

Glover shot a final round 68 at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgfield Country Club in Greensboro, NC..

Glover had rounds of 66-64-62-68 in recording a 20-under-par score of 260 for his 72 holes.

The Clemson graduate was ranked #185 on the FedX Cup list in June.

Over his last seven events he had four Top 6 finishes and five Top 20s to move from 185 to 49.

Glover’s next tournament will be in Memphis at the first tournament of the FedX Cup Playoffs.

