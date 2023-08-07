Pickens Co. Humane Society needs to raise $30,000 to avoid permanent closure

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Humane Society is asking for donations to keep the animal shelter open.

The Humane Society said if they do not raise at least $30,000 by August 15, they will be preparing to close the shelter permanently.

A golf tournament fundraiser was held on Saturday with the hopes of raising enough money to reach their financial goal and they have opened a pet boutique called Roxie’s Thrifty Paws on July 29.

Funds will be reassessed on August 15 and a board meeting will be held on August 17 to make final decisions regarding operations.

We believe in the need for our existence and services. Without PCHS there will be an additional 700-1,000 unwanted, homeless and/ or neglected animals in Pickens County each year. Where will they go? Who will care for them? The County Animal shelter is continually full with their own intake, not including the number of animals PCHS accepts each year. Also, there will be no shelter to facilitate and rehome felines, as PCHS is the only shelter available to felines in Pickens County.

If anyone wants to donate visit Pickens County Humane and click the donate tab.

