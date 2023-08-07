Scammers use fake tracking numbers to track shoppers information

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While many of us are waiting on deliveries, some scammers are working as hard as delivery drivers to track shoppers information.

“Some people that are not used to this type of scam and they’re maybe just getting one package every so often, may be pretty prone to fall for it,” Vee Daniel with Better Business Bureau of the Upstate said.

A lot of us have been there. We click buy now, put in our credit card information, then wait by the door for our package to arrive.

One of our viewers shared a message from what appears to be a delivery driver looking for their home.

The text said, “Our driver can’t find your address and your package is still pending. And our driver will redeliver tomorrow. Please provide your complete address.”

“They’re telling you to click on a link and then you’re going to a fake website where they can steal your information,” Daniel said.

Daniel said at first glance, these texts can appear to be from a legitimate shipping company like FedEx, UPS, or the United States Postal Service.

The texts often include a tracking link asking for address or payment information.

“They’re trying to steal your credit card information, your contact information, from your date of birth to anything that you can possibly give them,” Daniel said.

If you receive an unsolicited shipping text, the BBB said to contact the delivery service directly, track all packages on the carriers site, and never reply to suspicious messages.

FedEx, UPS, and the US Postal Service have issued warnings to customers. The three carriers will only send delivery updates to customers who have signed up for alerts.

