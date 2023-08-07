South Carolina attorney general files lawsuit against companies over toxic ‘forever chemicals’

FILE - Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for...
FILE - Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response, Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a lawsuit against several companies, including 3M and DuPont, over toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS.

According to a press release from Wilson’s office, PFAS are unnatural, synthetic chemical compounds used in a wide range of products to include food packaging and non-stick cookware, and also for industrial uses such as textile, electronic and automotive manufacturing.

The lawsuit claimed the defendants knew for decades PFAS chemicals are toxic and they misled the public and government regulators, and “caused widespread contamination and injuries to State natural resources” to include drinking water, groundwater, surface water, wildlife, soil and sediment.

“I’m a firm believer in the free market, but when companies knowingly violate the law and harm South Carolinians in the process, there deserves to be consequences,” Wilson said. “By filing this suit, we’re fighting to protect our valuable natural resources and keep South Carolinians safe.”

Wilson said he’s seeking damages for the injury to the state’s “natural resources and public safety” caused by PFAS.

Read the full lawsuit below:

