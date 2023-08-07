Thousands without power, trees down across the Carolinas as storms continue
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple severe warnings and watches are currently in effect across the Carolinas and Duke Energy said thousands of customers are currently without power.
According to Duke Energy’s outage report, the following areas are experiencing outages.
- Anderson County, SC: 17,348 customers without power
- Greenville County, SC: 12,477 customers without power
- Haywood County, NC: 775 customers without power
- Rutherford County, NC: 3,470 customers without power
- Mitchell County, NC: 668 customers without power
- Swain County, NC: 605 customers without power
STORM DAMAGE PHOTOS:
The National Weather Service also announced trees are down in the following locations:
- Greenville County
- Greer - large limbs in yard in northeast Greer
- Anderson County
- Anderson trees down on roadway near Brown Road and Shalimar Drive
- Spartanburg County
- Woodruff near Highway 221
- West Roebuck near Old Georgia Road
- Northeast Reidville at an intersection near East Main Street
- Cowpens near Cowpens Clifton Road
- Spartanburg near Blanchard Road and Old Canaan Road
- Laurens County
- Fountain Inn tree down on powerlines near Durbin Road
- Fountain Inn tree down blocking bridge near Hunts Bridge Road
- Cherokee County, North Carolina
- At least 5 trees are down across the Qualla Boundary
People can also track power outages on Duke Energy’s website.
