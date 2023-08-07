Thousands without power, trees down across the Carolinas as storms continue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple severe warnings and watches are currently in effect across the Carolinas and Duke Energy said thousands of customers are currently without power.

According to Duke Energy’s outage report, the following areas are experiencing outages.

Anderson County, SC: 17,348 customers without power

Greenville County, SC: 12,477 customers without power

Haywood County, NC: 775 customers without power

Rutherford County, NC: 3,470 customers without power

Mitchell County, NC: 668 customers without power

Swain County, NC: 605 customers without power

STORM DAMAGE PHOTOS:

The National Weather Service also announced trees are down in the following locations:

Greenville County Greer - large limbs in yard in northeast Greer

Anderson County Anderson trees down on roadway near Brown Road and Shalimar Drive

Spartanburg County Woodruff near Highway 221 West Roebuck near Old Georgia Road Northeast Reidville at an intersection near East Main Street Cowpens near Cowpens Clifton Road Spartanburg near Blanchard Road and Old Canaan Road

Laurens County Fountain Inn tree down on powerlines near Durbin Road Fountain Inn tree down blocking bridge near Hunts Bridge Road

Cherokee County, North Carolina At least 5 trees are down across the Qualla Boundary



Crews are working to remove a tree that fell on a powerline in downtown Greenville on Monday, August 7, 2023.

People can also track power outages on Duke Energy’s website.

