VIDEO: Stolen garbage truck pursued through 3 counties, police say

Police said that it all started just after 7:00 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County.
By David Sikes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police officers said they were involved in a chase with a stolen garbage truck through three East Tennessee counties Monday morning, officials with the Sevierville Police Department said.

Police said that it all started just after 7 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County. The stolen truck continued south on Chapman Highway into Blount County and then into Sevier County.

Bob Stahlke with Sevierville Police Department said the truck then turned left on Main Street in Sevierville and crashed near Sevier County High School.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in tractor trailer crash
2 dead after being ejected from tractor trailer following crash, coroner says
Shooting in Minot
22-year-old woman dies following shooting in Greenville Co.
4 dead after truck overturns in Spartanburg County
Haywood Mall possible shooting
Greenville Police: No shots fired at Haywood Mall
First Alert Weather Day Headlines
Storms return Sunday, First Alert Monday for possible severe weather

Latest News

Midday Eats: Fork Grove Barbecue
Midday Eats: Fork Grove Barbecue
This photo of Tater Tot went viral, inspiring endless artwork, memes, and even tattoos.
Tater Tot, the kitten in splints that went viral, leaves lasting impact after his passing
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive...
Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced on a state charge for his role in George Floyd’s killing
Dog and cat generic
Pickens Co. Humane Society needs to raise $30,000 to avoid permanent closure