1 dead following crash in Spartanburg Co.

Traffic Crash
Traffic Crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a crash on Monday.

According to the coroner, the crash happened at the intersection of Hickory Nut Road and Edwards Road in Inman.

The coroner identified the victim as 67-year-old Nancey Maxine Gowan.

Officials said Gowan was pronounced dead at the hospital that same day.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

