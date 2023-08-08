19-year-old goes viral after Goo Goo Dolls performance in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Before the Goo Goo Dolls began performing one of their most well known songs at Simpsonville’s CCNB Amphitheatre, a sign in the crowd caught the attention of lead singer John Rzeznik.

It read: “Can I play Name w/ you on guitar.”

Seconds later, 19-year-old Jake Stein was making his way on stage.

”I still can’t believe like the whole thing in general,” Stein said.

The crowd erupted as Stein played the first few notes.

“[I] thought I’d be more nervous than I was,” he said.

Stein, who lives in Charlotte and attends Appalachian State University, said he looked at past performances of the Goo Goo Dolls and noticed Rzeznik usually spoke before playing their first hit song, “Name.”

He decided that was when he would get the singer’s attention.

Stein spent a month practicing “Name,” playing along to videos of the band performing live.

The last step was asking his sister to help him make a sign.

“The thing that made me the happiest about the whole thing was just seeing like how much they were smiling on stage or how much Johnny looked like he was really happy, which that was really cool for me personally,” Stein said.

The 19-year-old, who is studying exercise science, said he’d only played in front of people one other time at his high school’s coffee shop.

You can watch Stein’s full performance below:

Video provided by Bonnie Barker

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.