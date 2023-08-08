3 new entertainment concepts coming to Greenville County Square

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three new-to-market entertainment concepts are coming to the $1 billion redevelopment of the Greenville County Square.

RocaPoint Partners announced Pins Mechanical, Fairway Social and Agave Bandido have signed on to join the 40-acre mixed-use community underway in downtown Greenville.

Serving as the entertainment anchor, Pins Mechanical will be a 24,366-square-foot social destination featuring duckpin bowling, more than 40 pinball machines, yard games, craft beers, classic cocktails and more.

Fairway Social will occupy 9,100 square feet at Greenville County Square with a full-service chef-driven restaurant and bar, world-class golf simulators, putting course, arcade games and more. Built for all ages and skill levels, the thoughtfully designed destination focuses on fun and shared experiences.

Showcasing a contemporary spin on Mexican cuisine served in an ultra-sleek and trendy setting, Agave Bandido will open as a 7,000-square-foot Mexican kitchen with authentic creations and handmade cocktails.

“Each of these tenants offers something unique and exciting that we think the whole Greenville community will love,” said Phil Mays, principal of RocaPoint Partners. “Whether it’s to shop for groceries, grab a bite to eat or engage in some competitive fun with friends, Greenville County Square is shaping up to be a vibrant, energy-driven destination from morning to night. Momentum is building, and we’re excited to welcome these tenants and announce several new ones soon.”

