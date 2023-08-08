American Red Cross assisting multiple Upstate families after storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - American Red Cross volunteers are assisting multiple families in the Upstate whose homes were damaged by storms Monday night.

According to the Red Cross, 17 people have been provided financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter along with referrals to other resources.

The organization said the following people are being helped:

Three people on Davis Drive in Ware Shoals, Abbeville County.

Seven people on J. Street in Greer, Spartanburg County.

Four people on Edgefield Street in Greenwood County.

Three people on Thomas Mill Court in Easley, Pickens County.

