American Red Cross assisting multiple Upstate families after storms

LOGO TAKEN INSIDE FAIRBANKS ALASKA RED CROSS BUILDING
LOGO TAKEN INSIDE FAIRBANKS ALASKA RED CROSS BUILDING(PHOTO COURTESY OF AMERICAN RED CROSS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - American Red Cross volunteers are assisting multiple families in the Upstate whose homes were damaged by storms Monday night.

According to the Red Cross, 17 people have been provided financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter along with referrals to other resources.

The organization said the following people are being helped:

  • Three people on Davis Drive in Ware Shoals, Abbeville County.
  • Seven people on J. Street in Greer, Spartanburg County.
  • Four people on Edgefield Street in Greenwood County.
  • Three people on Thomas Mill Court in Easley, Pickens County.

If you would like to help families get back on their feet, click here.

MORE NEWS: Asheville PD: Naked man arrested after trying to break into several homes

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in tractor trailer crash
2 dead after being ejected from tractor trailer following crash, coroner says
Coroner respond after 15-year-old hit by tree in Anderson
Coroner identifies 15-year-old killed by falling tree in Anderson
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Storm damage near Pleasant Ridge Avenue in Greenville
Damage, power outages reported following storms across the Carolinas
Greenville County deputies searching for suspect after 22-year-old was shot and killed in Pelzer.
22-year-old woman dies following shooting at Upstate party

Latest News

Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in woods in Greenville
Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in woods in Greenville
Officer Matthew Hare with the Easley Police Department was killed in the line of duty on August...
WATCH LIVE: Procession, service for fallen Easley officer Matthew Hare
generic graphic
Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in woods in Greenville
Pickens Co. Humane Society needs to raise $30K to avoid permanent closure
Pickens Co. Humane Society needs to raise $30K to avoid permanent closure