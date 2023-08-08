Asheville PD: Naked man arrested after trying to break into several homes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a name man who attempted to break into homes in a west Asheville neighborhood has been arrested.

According to the department, officers were called to the 50 block of Madeline Avenue around 7:26 p.m. on Aug. 4 to investigate reports of a naked man running around the neighborhood and attempting to break into residences.

Police said a homeowner heard a man yelling in their next-door neighbor’s fenced-in backyard. Shortly after directing their two young children to come inside their house, the naked man jumped over the fence into their yard and attempted to enter the side door where the children were.

Officers looked around the neighborhood for the man and found him inside another home that was under construction.

30-year-old Ronald Jamal Billings was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Felony Indecent Exposure x2

Misdemeanor Indecent Exposure x3

Felony Breaking or Entering with Intent to Terrorize

Misdemeanor Breaking or Entering

Injury to Personal Property

First Degree Trespassing

Resist/Delay/Obstruct

The department said Billings is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $70,000 secured bond.

