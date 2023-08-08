Asheville PD: Naked man arrested after trying to break into several homes

Ronald Billings
Ronald Billings(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a name man who attempted to break into homes in a west Asheville neighborhood has been arrested.

According to the department, officers were called to the 50 block of Madeline Avenue around 7:26 p.m. on Aug. 4 to investigate reports of a naked man running around the neighborhood and attempting to break into residences.

Police said a homeowner heard a man yelling in their next-door neighbor’s fenced-in backyard. Shortly after directing their two young children to come inside their house, the naked man jumped over the fence into their yard and attempted to enter the side door where the children were.

Officers looked around the neighborhood for the man and found him inside another home that was under construction.

30-year-old Ronald Jamal Billings was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Felony Indecent Exposure x2
  • Misdemeanor Indecent Exposure x3
  • Felony Breaking or Entering with Intent to Terrorize
  • Misdemeanor Breaking or Entering
  • Injury to Personal Property
  • First Degree Trespassing
  • Resist/Delay/Obstruct

The department said Billings is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $70,000 secured bond.

MORE NEWS: LIVE: Water main break reported in downtown Greenville

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner respond after 15-year-old hit by tree in Anderson
Coroner identifies 15-year-old killed by falling tree in Anderson
2 killed in tractor trailer crash
2 dead after being ejected from tractor trailer following crash, coroner says
Storm damage near Pleasant Ridge Avenue in Greenville
Damage, power outages reported following storms across the Carolinas
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Greenville County deputies searching for suspect after 22-year-old was shot and killed in Pelzer.
22-year-old woman dies following shooting at Upstate party

Latest News

Water main break reported in downtown Greenville
Water main break reported in downtown Greenville
Water main break reported in downtown Greenville
Water main break reported in downtown Greenville
Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes
Storm damage near Pleasant Ridge Avenue in Greenville
Damage, power outages reported following storms across the Carolinas