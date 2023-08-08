Dog bitten five times by copperhead while on trail with owners, rescuers say

The dog was reportedly unable to walk after being bitten by the snake and was being carried on its owners' shoulders. (SOURCE: WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams, Keaton Hall and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky worked to rescue a dog who had been bitten five times by a copperhead Sunday.

The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team (WCSART) conducts rescues at the Red River Gorge. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, the team was called for the report of a dog in distress after the owners discovered she was unable to walk and had swelling on its back legs.

The team met up with the owners, who had been carrying the dog, named Sasha, on their backs for a mile before team members got there.

A vet tech with the group gave the dog Benadryl before she was taken to a veterinary hospital in Lexington.

At the hospital, vets discovered the dog was bitten five times on its legs by a copperhead.

In a Facebook post, WCSART wished Sasha a speedy recovery.

Copyright 2023 WKYT and WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Kinley, 15, was killed during a severe storm in Anderson on Monday night.
15-year-old killed by falling tree during severe storms in Anderson
2 killed in tractor trailer crash
2 dead after being ejected from tractor trailer following crash, coroner says
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Storm damage near Pleasant Ridge Avenue in Greenville
Damage, power outages reported following storms across the Carolinas
Greenville County deputies searching for suspect after 22-year-old was shot and killed in Pelzer.
22-year-old woman dies following shooting at Upstate party

Latest News

A sign announcing a face mask requirement is displayed at a hospital in Buffalo Grove, Ill.,...
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US are on the rise again, but not like before
Buncombe County deputies need public's help to identify person of interest in photo.
Deputies need public’s help to identify person of interest
DJ Casper, the creator of the international dance hit "Cha Cha Slide," has died at the age of 58.
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58 after battle with cancer
Whataburger is giving away free burgers during its 73rd anniversary.
National Whataburger Day: Here’s how you can get a free Whataburger today
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery Police Department holds ‘Riverfront Brawl’ press conference