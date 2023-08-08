Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in woods in Greenville

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found Tuesday morning.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Deputies said a call came in at 8:40 a.m. for a body, which was mainly skeletal remains, was found behind a business located on West Blue Ridge Drive by employees marking wetlands.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is waiting to complete an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for further details.

