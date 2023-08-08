SC man accused of threatening to bomb Upstate law enforcement agencies

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a Lexington County man was recently charged for allegedly threatening multiple Upstate police stations.

Officials said 37-year-old Jason Jones was charged with three counts of bomb threats on July 24, 2023.

According to warrants, Jones reportedly called SLED’s operation desk on July 15 and 16 and threatened to plant a bomb at law enforcement agencies in Fountain Inn, Simpsonville and Greenville if they didn’t listen to him. The warrants also stated that Jones specifically targeted the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

