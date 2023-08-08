Water main break reported in downtown Greenville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is responding to a water main break in the downtown area Tuesday morning.

According to the department, the main break is located at 201 West Washington Street near Richardson Street.

Crews are currently on scene working to clear the incident.

Stay tuned for further details.

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details.

