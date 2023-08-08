Man sentenced for 2021 series of bank robberies in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Attorney’s Office Western District of North Carolina announced that a Georgia man was recently sentenced for a series of bank robberies that happened in 2021.

Officials said 40-year-old Johnny Davis pleaded guilty to six counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence on September 1, 2022.

According to court documents, Davis robbed seven banks in three states between January and May 2021. They added that two of the seven robberies happened in Asheville on February 25 and May 20.

Officials stated that the other robberies happened in East Ridge, Tennessee, on January 6, Spring Hill, Tennessee, on April 9, Fayetteville, North Carolina, on May 8, and Rome, Georgia, on May 28.

Court documents showed that Davis brandished a firearm during each robbery and fired at a window during the robbery in East Ridge, Tennesee.

Officials said the FBI searched Davis’ home in Georgia on June 9, 2021, where they found several items of clothing similar to what he wore during the robberies and a firearm that looked like the one he used.

Davis was sentenced to 22 years in prison. He was also ordered to serve five years under court supervision and pay over $65,000 in restitution.

