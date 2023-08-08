New filings in lawsuit against Townville fire chief

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attorneys for an Upstate fire chief are seeking the phone records of the two teens whose families have filed a lawsuit against the official.

The teens, according to court documents, say Townville Fire Chief Billy McAdams chased them in his car then ordered them to the ground at gun point on Aug. 29, 2022.

This is the latest in an investigation we broke in June.

According to filings in the lawsuit, he two teens turned their pickup truck around in McAdams’ driveway after getting lost. Then McAdams and his son drove after the teens, before blocking them in.

The lawsuit is now in the discovery phase, but attorneys for the teens are asking a judge to quash a request from the defense for phone records from Aug. 28, 2022 to present day.

According to the filing, the request is for the phones of the two teens and their mothers and is to include text messages, measure data, location data and call logs.

The teens’ attorneys argue the defense doesn’t have a right to those records and so far the defense has not filed a response.

Meanwhile, we’ve been digging deeper into the details of the chase that happened last year.

McAdams told dispatch at the time, and again in later court documents, there had been some thefts on his property in Anderson County.

FOX Carolina Investigates filed a Freedom of Information Act request for incident reports involving McAdams’ address.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they don’t have any records about theft for that location.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, which reopened their investigation into the incident after the lawsuit was filed, said they do not have any updates, but the investigation is active and ongoing.

