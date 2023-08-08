Search continues for 900-pound bull last seen in west Charlotte

CMPD Animal Care and Control is working with the owner.
A CMPD SWAT team tried to locate the bull with a heat-seeking drone, but had no luck.
By WBTV Web Staff and Claire Kopsky
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are actively searching for a 900-pound bull that got loose in west Charlotte.

The dark brown longhorn bull was seen trotting along Moores Chapel Road around 9 p.m. Monday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD Animal Care and Control is working with the owner and is actively seeking any information regarding the bull’s whereabouts.

Officials said the animal got loose just after 7 p.m. Monday when the owner was attempting to move it from a pasture to an enclosed area as severe weather moved through. It was spooked by the storm and escaped.

The owner of the bull worked with officers to corral the bull into a trailer, but were unsuccessful and stopped the search late Monday night before resuming Tuesday morning.

A CMPD SWAT team tried to locate the bull with a heat-seeking drone, but had no luck.

Police are asking that if anyone comes across the bull, they maintain a safe distance and contact 311 to provide the precise location. Animal Care & Control encourages anyone who encounters the bull to stay in their house or vehicle. The agency said the animal is likely stressed and scared so it is best to air on the side of caution.

CMPD Animal Care and Control is working to learn if the owner has a livestock permit.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a longhorn bull that got loose Monday night in...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a longhorn bull that got loose Monday night in west Charlotte.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this and other breaking news as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Kinley, 15, was killed during a severe storm in Anderson on Monday night.
‘He will be greatly missed:’ 15-year-old killed by falling tree during severe storms in Anderson
Missing man remains found in Greenville
Coroner identifies human remains found in woods as missing Greenville man
2 killed in tractor trailer crash
2 dead after being ejected from tractor trailer following crash, coroner says
Officer Matthew Hare with the Easley Police Department was killed in the line of duty on August...
Fallen Easley Officer Matthew Hare laid to rest
Generic police lights
SC man accused of threatening to bomb Upstate law enforcement agencies

Latest News

What's Clicking? 8/9
What's Clicking? 8/9
Jon Webb
Asheville sanitation worker helps wandering toddler make it home
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing Oconee Co. 15-year-old
Joshua Neal
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
Beyoncé is bringing the Renaissance Tour to Charlotte on Wednesday night.
Road closures announced ahead of Beyoncé concert in uptown Charlotte