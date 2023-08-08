Wanted Upstate man found dead inside shallow grave in Aiken County

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a man wanted in the Upstate was recently found murdered in Aiken County.

Greenwood County deputies said John Belote was wanted for failure to register/ false information as a sex offender.

According to deputies, on May 30, Belote allegedly changed his address to a location in Greenwood County. However, when deputies went to the address, they found that the house there had burned down and been removed. Deputies added that when they talked to nearby neighbors, they stated that they didn’t know who Belote was.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Belote’s family reported him missing in July after not hearing from him since June 28. Deputies later announced that Belote was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a shallow grave on July 14. Since then, deputies have charged five suspects in connection to his death.

Thomas William Guinn and Michael Dwayne Williams Jr. were charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Suzanne Boozer was charged with accessory after the fact for murder, and Donald Britton and Cody Wooten were charged with removal of human remains.

