WATCH LIVE: Procession, service for fallen Easley officer Matthew Hare

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the community will come together to honor Officer Matthew Hare, an officer with Easley Police Department who was killed in the line of duty on August 2.

The procession for Hare is expected to begin at 10 a.m., carrying him from Robinson Funeral Home to Rock Springs Church where services will be held.

A brief outdoor ceremony will take place outside the church before the funeral at 11 a.m.

FOX Carolina will carry the procession and service live here, in our news apps and on-air.

Below are live text updates during the procession and services:

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE
Community remembers life of Easley officer killed in line of duty on train tracks
Funeral arrangements for fallen Easley officer announced, family releases statement

