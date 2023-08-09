1 dead following crash that happened in Spartanburg Co.

GENERIC CRASH
GENERIC CRASH((MGN))
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash occurred on Highway 56 at around 11 a.m.

Officials said the victim 58-year-old Charles Edward Watson, II was pronounced dead at 11:28 a.m.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Kinley, 15, was killed during a severe storm in Anderson on Monday night.
‘He will be greatly missed:’ 15-year-old killed by falling tree during severe storms in Anderson
Missing man remains found in Greenville
Coroner identifies human remains found in woods as missing Greenville man
2 killed in tractor trailer crash
2 dead after being ejected from tractor trailer following crash, coroner says
Officer Matthew Hare with the Easley Police Department was killed in the line of duty on August...
Fallen Easley Officer Matthew Hare laid to rest
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

Murder in Oconee County
Murder in Oconee County
Panthers Joint Practice
Panthers Joint Practice
Isolated storms are possible amongst the heavy downpours
First Alert Weather Day Thursday for messy morning commute
Dylan's law implemented in SC
Screening now set up for Dylan’s Law to ensure newborns are tested for rare genetic disease