1 dead following crash that happened in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash occurred on Highway 56 at around 11 a.m.

Officials said the victim 58-year-old Charles Edward Watson, II was pronounced dead at 11:28 a.m.

