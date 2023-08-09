Asheville murder suspect spotted in Kinston, NC, officers confirm

KINSTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Kinston Police Department announced that a suspect from a 2020 Asheville murder was recently spotted in Kinston, North Carolina.

Officers said they were investigating suspicious activity along Larkspur Road when they spotted a man. According to officers, they tried to talk to him, but he ran away and threw away a stolen gun.

Officers stated that following the incident, they identified the man as 21-year-old Dionate Whitson of Asheville.

Whitson is wanted for murder by the Asheville Police Department Whitson for the 2020 killing of a teenager. In 2022, the U.S. Marshalls offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Whitson’s arrest.

Officers said Whitson has connections to Charlotte, NC, Asheville, NC, Atlanta, GA and Greenville, NC. They added that he could be living among the homeless populations in those areas.

Officials described Whitson as a black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 150 pounds.

Whitson should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020, call Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444, or use the Tip411 app. People can also contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.