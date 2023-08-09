Asheville sanitation worker helps wandering toddler make it home

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville City Government said a city sanitation worker is being recognized for his quick action after he helped a wandering toddler make it home safely.

City officials said Jon Webb was collecting brush when he noticed a small child walking on the side of the road without a guardian in sight.

Webb’s instinct kicked in and officials said he walked up to the toddler to walk her around the street in hopes she would recognize her house.

According to the city, Webb noticed a house with an open front door. As the pair walked towards it, the child took off inside.

Webb knocked on the door for a few minutes to ensure the child’s safety and a woman came out saying she was unaware the child left the house.

“Thanks to Jon for being aware and noticing this toddler alone in the street and getting her back to her parents safely,” city officials said. “In a world that often seems fast-paced and disconnected, let’s remember the significance of vigilance and caring for those around us.”

Webb has been recognized as Public Works Employee of the Month for July for his awareness of his surroundings and quick action.

