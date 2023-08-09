Beyoncé set to put on show at Bank of America Stadium tonight

The music megastar’s concert in the Queen City has been highly anticipated.
Beyoncé will take the stage Wednesday night in uptown Charlotte.
By Faith Alford
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a day the Bey-Hive has been waiting for in the Queen City. Tonight, Beyoncé will perform at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown!

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the concert set to start at 8.

The music megastar’s concert in Uptown has been highly anticipated.

Fans have been buzzing for months about the concert, and now that it’s finally here, tickets and hotels have sold out for days.

Before the show gets underway though, there are some things to keep in mind.

For one, fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid long lines, and must have mobile tickets.

They also must cooperate with the stadium’s clear-bag policy.

Road closures will also affect the Uptown area on Wednesday, with some set to be shut down this morning.

Related: Road closures announced ahead of Beyoncé concert in uptown Charlotte

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Kinley, 15, was killed during a severe storm in Anderson on Monday night.
‘He will be greatly missed:’ 15-year-old killed by falling tree during severe storms in Anderson
Missing man remains found in Greenville
Coroner identifies human remains found in woods as missing Greenville man
2 killed in tractor trailer crash
2 dead after being ejected from tractor trailer following crash, coroner says
Officer Matthew Hare with the Easley Police Department was killed in the line of duty on August...
Fallen Easley Officer Matthew Hare laid to rest
Generic police lights
SC man accused of threatening to bomb Upstate law enforcement agencies

Latest News

What's Clicking? 8/9
What's Clicking? 8/9
Jon Webb
Asheville sanitation worker helps wandering toddler make it home
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing Oconee Co. 15-year-old
Joshua Neal
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
Beyoncé is bringing the Renaissance Tour to Charlotte on Wednesday night.
Road closures announced ahead of Beyoncé concert in uptown Charlotte