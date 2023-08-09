City of Mauldin seeks public’s input on I-385 pedestrian bridge name

The City of Mauldin is seeking the public’s input on a name for the pedestrian bridge over I-385.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Mauldin is seeking the public’s input on a name for the pedestrian bridge over I-385.

The city said the bridge will serve as a major connection point in the city, linking the BridgeWay Station development with the greater Mauldin community and eventually connecting to the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Pedestrians will be able to access the bridge through the Mauldin City Trail, a 0.25-mile paved trail located on East Butler Road across from Mauldin High School.

“This pedestrian bridge is a major accomplishment for the City of Mauldin, and I believe it will become a focal point for our community,” City Administrator Seth Duncan said. “In the spirit of community and connection, we now ask for the public’s help in naming what will become South Carolina’s next iconic bridge.”

The city will accept name submissions until Sept. 5.

Submissions can be made through the city’s Facebook, Instagram, emailed to Communications Manager Lauren Carter at lcarter@mauldincitysc.com or submitted using a form.

The bridge is slated for completion in late August or early September.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

