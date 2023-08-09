Deputies searching for missing Oconee Co. 15-year-old

Amarylis Rodriguez
Amarylis Rodriguez(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Amarylis Rodriguez, a missing 15-year-old from Fair Play.

Deputies said Rodriguez was reported missing at around 7:28 p.m. after leaving her house at the Thousand Trails Campground along Carolina Landing Drive. They added that she was possibly wearing a sweatshirt and jeans.

Deputies described Rodriguez as a 15-year-old with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez is asked to call 911 immediately.

