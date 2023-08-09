Deputies searching for suspect after stolen vehicle crashes in Union County

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for at least one suspect after a stolen reportedly crashed in Union County.

Deputies said the vehicle crashed along Bald Rock Road recently.

According to deputies, they were in the Adamsburg area on Wednesday morning, searching for any suspects and investigating the vehicle. However, they were unable to locate anyone connected to the car.

Deputies are still searching for any suspects regarding this situation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 864-429-1611.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.