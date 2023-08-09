First Alert Weather Day Thursday for messy morning commute

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two rounds of storms are possible Wednesday night and Thursday making for a messy start to the day Thursday.

First Alert Headlines

Heavy rain and gusty possible Thursday morning

Small chance for storms late Thursday

Hot and humid for the weekend

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday morning, as heavy rain and even some gusty winds are looking more and more likely. This comes through at time when a lot of you are on the roads heading to work, dropping the kids off at school and when the kiddos are out at the bus stop meaning it’s a messy start to the day for a lot of us.

Wednesday will be mostly dry with highs in the upper 80s for the Upstate and mid low-mid 80s in the mountains. Spotty showers and isolated storms are possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday, around 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. This round brings a low end risk of severe weather, with damaging winds being the highest threat.

The heavier, more widespread showers and storms move in in by 4-5AM and could last through mid-morning. Given the timing, the severe threat should stay low. However, t-storms are possible during the AM commute. All threats are possible with this round of storms: damaging winds, an isolated tornado, large hail and even isolated flooding is a possibility.

Be sure to give yourself extra time for getting the kids to school and yourself to work or whatever you destination may be.

Isolated storms are possible amongst the heavy downpours (Fox Carolina)

Isolated storms will remain possible on Friday, before heading off into the weekend with mostly sunny skies and the small chance for a pop-up storm. We’ll heat back up to the upper 80s and low 90s by Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.