Judge denies Alex Murdaugh’s attempt to rescind confession, attorney says

Alex Murdaugh during his murder trial for the deaths of his wife and youngest son.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The attorneys representing the family of Alex Murdaugh’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, said a judge recently denied Alex Murdaugh’s motion to rescind confessions he made regarding details surrounding Satterfield’s 2018 death.

The Bland Richter Law Firm announced the judge’s decision in the following statement.

“We are beyond elated and so pleased to announce that Judge Bentley Price denied Alex Murdaugh, Jim Griffin’s, and Dick Harpootlian’s motion to vacate the confession of judgment that he gave to the Satterfields today. This is a resounding defeat for team Murdaugh once again. They keep trying to victimize the Satterfields time and time again and each time the door gets slammed shut on them. Perhaps team Murdaugh will stop once and for all. It’s a great day for justice.”

The details that Murdaugh motioned to rescind came from his response to a 2022 fraud complaint made by Nautilus Insurance Company that alleged that the information they received from Murdaugh about Satterfield’s death was incorrect.

In June, the Bland Richter Law Firm filed a memorandum opposing Murdaugh’s motion, arguing why a judge should deny his request.

