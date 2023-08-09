North Carolina man, woman accused of removing children from Lexington County foster home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man and woman from Asheville, North Carolina, traveled on Aug. 2 to a foster home in the Columbia area to remove their children, according to arrest warrants from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD).

Joyce Ann Branch, 47, and David Eugene Ritchey, 48, are charged with two counts of custodial interference.

According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, the children — a 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl — were in the North Carolina foster care system, but were placed in the Lexington County home through the Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children.

Koon said Branch and Ritchey “concealed and transported the children to North Carolina, where they hid the children from legal guardians and law enforcement.”

LCSD said the pair gave false statements about where the children were to both the foster parents and law enforcement.

According to officials, law enforcement agencies in the Asheville area and the U.S. Marshals Service found the children on Aug. 5 and Branch and Ritchey were taken into custody.

Arrest warrants stated law enforcement used Branch’s cell phone data to find their location.

Branch and Ritchey are being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center while they wait for extradition to South Carolina.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.