Panthers host Daniel High School at traditional joint practice

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A special Carolina Panthers tradition continued Tuesday as the team welcomed Daniel High School football players to a joint practice at Wofford College.

The high school fellas made the 60-mile drive to practice side-by-side with the pros and even meet a graduate of their own high school, DeShawn Williams, who’s now in his first season with the Panthers.

After Daniel, Williams went just down the road to play defensive tackle for four years at Clemson and had a strong message for his high schoolers who want to follow suit.

“If you really want to make it man, just dedicate yourself and grind. It’s not an easy journey,” Williams said. “Everybody has different ways and paths to be successful. But, I’d just say look at me. I took the harder way. But I wouldn’t want it any other way because it shaped me into the man I am today.”

Williams’ ‘harder way’ involved being on the practice squad with four different pro teams before finally sticking on the active roster with the Denver Broncos in 2020.

That means he was trying to stick in the NFL for six years after leaving Clemson. He continued grinding and found success while playing in nearly every game the last three seasons with the Broncos.

Now that Daniel High School kid is a Panthers man.

“This is bigger than me. Really just to give inspiration to the high school guys,” Williams said. “It really hasn’t set in that I’m playing back home. But today, just to see the guys who are looking up to me and the coaches who were with me and have seen me grow up until now, it’s amazing.”

One of the Daniel high schoolers getting inspiration from Williams is all-state offensive lineman Watson Young. Young is committed to play football at Appalachian State after his senior season at Daniel.

“It was amazing,” Young said. “Just coming from a small town in Central, South Carolina. Just growing up there, I mean we grew up five minutes away from each other. It’s insane seeing how far he’s come and how far I could possibly go.”

DeShawn Williams isn’t the only pro to come out of Daniel High School.

They’ve also produced all-pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, defensive end Shaq Lawson and defensive tackle Jarvis Jenkins, and all of them also went to Clemson.

Two-time state champion Daniel Football Head Coach Jeff Fruster explained what his players will take away from the day practicing with the big boys.

“Seeing the star eyes in all of our players,” Fruster said. “But most of them said, ‘how cool is this, I’ll never forget this.’ They’re absolutely right. I don’t know of many people that got to experience this, so I doubt they’ll ever forget this opportunity.”

Tuesday’s practice had a laid back, friendly and kind atmosphere between the Panthers and the Daniel High School players. But their practice opponent and likely their attitude will change a lot when they host the New York Jets for joint practices before hosting them for the first preseason game on Saturday in Charlotte.

