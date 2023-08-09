Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on I-85 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian has died after they were hit by a vehicle on I-85 in Greenville County.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened on I-85 northbound near mile marker 16 at around 6:18 a.m.

Troopers said a Dodge sedan was traveling north on I-85 and hit a pedestrian who was attempting to cross.

Officials said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment where they passed away.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

