Penny tax update: Spartanburg’s new government complex will include apartments and retail

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Council gave final approval to place another penny tax on the ballot in November. The county would like to do a second 6-year sales tax beginning right after the current one ends in April, but this time revenue would only go towards road improvements. We took a closer look at potential projects with the new tax and where the ongoing projects stand.

“$478 million-- that’s what it was going to take to get these roads in safe condition,” said Councilman David Britt.

With another penny tax over 6 years, they estimate to raise nearly $500 million for repaving, resurfacing and intersection improvements.

“Unless you stay in your house all the time you will touch one of these roads,” said Britt. “What we’ve done with our first penny sales tax that was passed in 2017, I think we sent the message to the voters in Spartanburg County, the residents here, we are good stewards of their money.”

That 2017 tax paid for the Emergency Operations Center which is already open. The Police Headquarters and courthouse which will open before the end of this year. And a new City-County Joint Government Complex at the current City Hall.

“We have a developer chosen to help develop that area. There’s going to be retail, housing all on that block and the city-county complex is just going to take up a part of it,” explained Britt.

It’ll be 5 stories—with a parking garage. And a 2025 grand opening to align with the new baseball stadium down the road.

“It just ties into that growth that we’ve planned,” he said.

List of Road Projects:

$157,535,684 for 38 road improvement, repaving, and resurfacing projects for Spartanburg County state-maintained roads, including but not limited to the following: Highway 101 - Arnold Road to Rogers Bridge Road, SC 295 (Southport Road) - SC 215 and Highway 296 to Highway 176, Highway 29 (East/West Main St.) – Highway 296 to Cherokee County Line, Hwy, 296 (Reidville Road/John B White Sr. Blvd) – Highway 290 to SC 295, Highway 221 – SC-295 (Southport Road) to Barnwell Road, Fernwood Glendale Road – Hwy. 29 to Clifton Glendale Road, Hwy 290 (E. Main St) – Hwy. 296 to Rogers Bridge Road, Hwy. 296 (Reidville Road/John B White Sr. Blvd) – SC295 to W. Main St. Abner Creek Road – Hwy. 101 to Westmoreland Road, Hwy. 290 (E. Main St) – Meaulay Road to N. Danzler Road, Brockman McClimon Road – Interstate 85 – Hwy. 101, Highway 14 (E. Rutherford St) – Interstate 26 to Highway 176, Old Canaan Road – Hwy. 295 to Canaan Road, Edwards Road – Fountain Inn Road to Hwy. 101, Cherry Hill Road – Hwy. 29 to River St.

$165,129,588 for 478 Spartanburg County road improvement, repaving, and resurfacing projects, including but not limited to the following: Pavement Preservation – multiple locations, Mt. Shoals Road – Hwy 221 to Price House Road, Dickson Road – Big Mulberry Ter to Edwards Road, Old Canaan Road – Stone Station Road (Hwy 215) to Canaan Road, Motlow Creek Road – Goodjoin Road to Hwy 357, Redland Road – Hwy 11 to Red Hill Lane, Macedonia Church Road – Motlow Creek Road to Greenville County Line, Lyman Lake Road – Hwy 357 to End Cul-de-sac, Peach Shed Road – Turkey Farm Road to Buck Creek Road, Flatwood Industrial Drive – Hwy 221 to Flatwood Road, Prison Camp Road – Hwy 11 to Hwy 11, Freeman Farm Road – Brockman McClimon Road to Mayfield Road, Grand Canyon Road – Holly Springs Road to Hwy 357, Skunk Hollow Road – Hwy 11 to Landrum Mill Road.

$42,000,000 for 14 intersection improvement projects, including but not limited to the following: Battleground Road at Hwy 29, Old Furnace Road at Sugar Ridge Road, SC-357 at SC-358, W. Henry St. at S. Forest St., Double Bridge Road at Hanging Rock Road, Gossett Road at Cannons Campground Road, Hammet Store Road at SC-357, Hwy 129 at Carver Road/Bobo Road, Hwy 292 at Bishop Road, Mt. Zion at John Dodd Road, Zion Hill Road at Sloans Grove Road, Hwy 176 at Dogwood Club Road, Old Converse at Cannons Campground.

$40,250,000 for seven Spartanburg County road corridor reconstruction projects, including but not limited to the following: Foster Road – Hwy 11 to Compton Bridge Road, Hammett Store Road – Hampton Road to Hwy 357, Floyd Road – Cannons Campground Road to Hwy 221, Upper Valley Falls Road – Valley Falls Road to Hwy 176, Genoble Road – Victor Hill to Robinson Road, Plainview Dr – Hwy 29 to Cannons Campground Road, Blalock Road – Hwy 9 to Old Furnace Road.

$23,500,000 for bridge replacement projects, including but not limited to the replacement of 10 wood and steel pile bridges.

$28,250,000 for transportation-related stormwater improvement projects, including but not limited to replacement of 30 corrugated metal pipe and box culverts used to convey stormwater.

$9,000,000 for road safety projects.

$12,334,728 for city and town road improvement, repaving, and resurfacing projects.

TOTAL: $478,000,000.



