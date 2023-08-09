Police investigating drive-by shooting in Asheville

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a drive-by shooting happened at a house with residents, including children, inside on Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to investigate reports of gun shots into a home on Bingham Road at around 2:39 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found damage from gunshots to the windows and an upstairs bedroom where someone was sleeping.

They also found multiple shell casings outside the house, and no one was injured as a result of the shooting, police said.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, call police at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip using TIP2APD to 847411.

