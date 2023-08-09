Police seize 16 guns, multiple narcotics at NC house

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they are investigating after they seized multiple guns and narcotics following search of a house on Tuesday.

According to Police, detectives received information regarding the location of multiple guns and issued a search warrant at a house on Seitz Drive.

Once at the house, two individuals were seen in the doorway before running back into the house.

Officers said one of the residents, Priscilla Hines, was found to be concealing evidence and both were detained at the scene. Hines was arrested on resisting/hinder/delay charges.

The search warrant was served and another was issued based on items found during the first search.

During the second search, officers found the following items:

2 pounds and 10 ounces of marijuana

16 firearms (6 rifles and 10 pistols) 9 of which were stolen from outside jurisdictions

22.37 grams of yellow fentanyl pills

11.74 grams of white powder (suspected fentanyl)

112 grams of blue fentanyl pills

27 grams of marijuana found on the female suspect (HINES)

$480.00 US Currency.- (1) Glock handgun with a “selector switch” rendering same fully automatic.

Assorted magazines for multiple firearms.

Assorted rounds of ammunition

Officers said charges are pending for multiple individuals.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

