Portion of Greenville road renamed after Spinx founder

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A portion of an Upstate road was renamed after the founder of the Greenville-based company Spinx.

The company made the announcement that a portion of Washington Street is being named after its founder Stewart Spinx on Wednesday, August 9.

Speakers from the company and the South Carolina House of Representatives attended the ceremony.

Stewart Spinx spoke about how people encouraged him to be successful and about the area.

“Opportunities were just plentiful and I was able to be here in this wonderful place called South Carolina and Greenville to have the opportunity to do that and so many people pulled for me to be successful,” said Stewart Spinx. “In other words, it’s a collegial community. It’s not ‘if I win, you lose’ it’s if I can win, the whole place can win.”

Spinx has more than 80 locations across the Southeast.

