Portion of Greenville road renamed after Spinx founder

Spinx held a press conference to announce that a road in Greenville will be named after the company's founder.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A portion of an Upstate road was renamed after the founder of the Greenville-based company Spinx.

The company made the announcement that a portion of Washington Street is being named after its founder Stewart Spinx on Wednesday, August 9.

Speakers from the company and the South Carolina House of Representatives attended the ceremony.

Stewart Spinx spoke about how people encouraged him to be successful and about the area.

“Opportunities were just plentiful and I was able to be here in this wonderful place called South Carolina and Greenville to have the opportunity to do that and so many people pulled for me to be successful,” said Stewart Spinx. “In other words, it’s a collegial community. It’s not ‘if I win, you lose’ it’s if I can win, the whole place can win.”

Spinx has more than 80 locations across the Southeast.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Kinley, 15, was killed during a severe storm in Anderson on Monday night.
‘He will be greatly missed:’ 15-year-old killed by falling tree during severe storms in Anderson
Missing man remains found in Greenville
Coroner identifies human remains found in woods as missing Greenville man
2 killed in tractor trailer crash
2 dead after being ejected from tractor trailer following crash, coroner says
Officer Matthew Hare with the Easley Police Department was killed in the line of duty on August...
Fallen Easley Officer Matthew Hare laid to rest
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

An attorney with Edmond & Lindsay, LLP and the family speak during a press conference on Tuesday.
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Isolated storms are possible amongst the heavy downpours
First Alert Weather Day Thursday for messy morning commute
Spinx announces road named after company's founder
Spinx announces road named after company's founder
Judge denies Alex Murdaugh’s attempt to rescind confession
Judge denies Alex Murdaugh’s attempt to rescind confession, attorney says