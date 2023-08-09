Road closures announced ahead of Beyoncé concert in uptown Charlotte

Her sold-out concert is set to draw tens of thousands of people to uptown Charlotte Wednesday night.
The stage is nearly set for Beyoncé to take over in the Queen City.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Road closures will begin Wednesday morning ahead of Beyoncé's concert at Bank of America Stadium that night.

Starting Wednesday at 11 a.m., Brooklyn Village Avenue, South Graham Street and Mint Street near the stadium will close. They are set to reopen at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Road closures will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Road closures will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m.(Source: WBTV)

Related: Weekday Planner: 20 things to do in Charlotte including Beyoncé-themed events ahead of her concert

Crews have been hard at work putting together the stage for the Queen Bey’s Renaissance Tour stop in the Queen City.

Her sold-out concert is set to draw tens of thousands of people to uptown Charlotte Wednesday night.

Beyoncé is the first female act to ever headline Bank of America Stadium.

According to the stadium website, doors for the show will open at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, with VIP early entry happening at 6 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Kinley, 15, was killed during a severe storm in Anderson on Monday night.
‘He will be greatly missed:’ 15-year-old killed by falling tree during severe storms in Anderson
Missing man remains found in Greenville
Coroner identifies human remains found in woods as missing Greenville man
2 killed in tractor trailer crash
2 dead after being ejected from tractor trailer following crash, coroner says
Officer Matthew Hare with the Easley Police Department was killed in the line of duty on August...
Fallen Easley Officer Matthew Hare laid to rest
Generic police lights
SC man accused of threatening to bomb Upstate law enforcement agencies

Latest News

What's Clicking? 8/9
What's Clicking? 8/9
Jon Webb
Asheville sanitation worker helps wandering toddler make it home
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing Oconee Co. 15-year-old
Joshua Neal
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.