Road closures announced ahead of Beyoncé concert in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Road closures will begin Wednesday morning ahead of Beyoncé's concert at Bank of America Stadium that night.

Starting Wednesday at 11 a.m., Brooklyn Village Avenue, South Graham Street and Mint Street near the stadium will close. They are set to reopen at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Road closures will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m. (Source: WBTV)

Crews have been hard at work putting together the stage for the Queen Bey’s Renaissance Tour stop in the Queen City.

Her sold-out concert is set to draw tens of thousands of people to uptown Charlotte Wednesday night.

Beyoncé is the first female act to ever headline Bank of America Stadium.

Making history 🐝 https://t.co/YwCJNKU94Q — Bank of America Stadium (@BofAstadium) August 8, 2023

According to the stadium website, doors for the show will open at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, with VIP early entry happening at 6 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

