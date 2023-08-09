SCHP: 2 dead following wrong-way crash in Laurens County

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a two drivers are dead following wrong-way crash in Gray Court Tuesday evening.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a two drivers are dead following wrong-way crash in Gray Court Tuesday evening.

According to troopers, at 6:49 p.m., a car was heading north on SC 101 when they saw a SUV heading the wrong way in the northbound lane. The driver of the car attempted to avoid the SUV by crossing over the center left line but went back into its original lane, crashing into the SUV.

Officials said both drivers passed away from their injuries.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the drivers.

Stay tuned for more information.

