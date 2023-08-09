Screening now set up for Dylan’s Law to ensure newborns are tested for rare genetic disease

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood family lost their son to a rare genetic disease and now they are trying to help other families get a diagnosis earlier.

Dylan’s law is a state legislative bill that was passed in honor of Dylan Emery, who died at 11 months old. While the bill became law in 2019, it wasn’t until a few months ago it was implemented.

Matt and Melissa Emery say the memories flood in when they look at pictures of their son Dylan. At first, their son appeared to be like any other child, smiling and even turning his head. But at about four months they noticed something wasn’t right. He wasn’t hitting baby milestones.

“He was crying and couldn’t hold a toy,” mother Melissa Emery said. “He had some developmental delays. And he just seemed uncomfortable.”

They started taking him to various doctor’s, some at first didn’t think anything was wrong. But at five months old they did further testing at the Greenwood Genetic Center.

“When Dr. Skinner walked in I knew it was not good,” Melissa said.

Dylan was diagnosed with Krabbe disease. Dr. Steven Skinner is the Director of the Greenwood Genetic Center. He says it’s an illness that can cause neurological impairment.

“They get very stiff, as the Emery’s described,” Dr. Skinner said. “Then, they can lose vision and hearing.”

It’s often fatal shortly after birth unless it’s diagnosed early. Laura Pollard is the Director of the biochemical lab at Greenwood Genetic Center.

“Especially with Krabbe disease, the faster you can diagnose that patient and initiate that patient, the more beneficial the treatment is going to be, " Pollard said. “So it’s a perfect example of a disease that would be really good for newborn screening.”

It’s why the Emery’s pushed for new legislation. In 2019 Dylan’s Law was passed in South Carolina, which adds Krabbe disease to a list of more than 50 genetic disorders that doctors should screen for when a baby is born. But it took a few years to implement the law.

“The DEHC lab that does the testing has to make sure they have the right instruments,” Dr. Skinner said. “This includes machines and tests validated so they can do the testing and get the results back.”

In May the process to test for Krabbe disease was finally set up. It starts with DHEC in Columbia and then further testing is done at the Greenwood Genetic Center.

“Babies, now with Dylan’s law, if they are diagnosed, they have an option,” Melissa said.

If a baby does test positive for Krabbe doctors say the best treatment is a bone marrow transplant. It’s not a cure but could prolong the child’s life. It’s a ray of hope for another family.

“He meant everything and still does today,” Matt Emery said.

