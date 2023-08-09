Several EMS personnel injured after falling 15-20 feet in porch collapse

Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
By Brandon Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – Several first responders in Kentucky were injured while responding to a medical call Tuesday morning.

As a team of EMS workers was taking a patient out of a home, officials told WYMT the porch and steps in front of the house collapsed.

The four first responders and the patient reportedly fell between 15 and 20 feet.

Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The patient wasn’t injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It is unclear what caused the porch to collapse.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Kinley, 15, was killed during a severe storm in Anderson on Monday night.
‘He will be greatly missed:’ 15-year-old killed by falling tree during severe storms in Anderson
Missing man remains found in Greenville
Coroner identifies human remains found in woods as missing Greenville man
2 killed in tractor trailer crash
2 dead after being ejected from tractor trailer following crash, coroner says
Officer Matthew Hare with the Easley Police Department was killed in the line of duty on August...
Fallen Easley Officer Matthew Hare laid to rest
Generic police lights
SC man accused of threatening to bomb Upstate law enforcement agencies

Latest News

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a two drivers are dead following wrong-way...
SCHP: 2 dead following wrong-way crash in Laurens County
Cost of entertainment
Cost of entertainment
School lunch ideas
School lunch ideas
Zoom is the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic. (Source:...
Zoom orders some employees back to the office
FILE - Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, talks with chair umpire Jake Garner of the U.S. as he...
The US Open is adding video review for double bounces. It’s a first for Grand Slam tennis