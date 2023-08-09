SLED investigating after woman found dead inside home in Oconee County

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at her home Tuesday night.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at her home Tuesday night.

According to the coroner, the 54-year-old Cruz Cantero was discovered in her home along Pitchford Street in Walhalla.

Officials said the woman died form blunt force trauma.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents are assisting with this investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Stay tuned for further details.

