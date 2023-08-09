Speedway remembers racer following death during race in Anderson County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a racer passed away over the weekend after experiencing a medical episode during a race at the Anderson Speedway.

Officials said the victim was racing on Saturday, August 5, when he experienced a medical episode that was reported as a heart attack. According to officials, the victim was taken to the hospital following the incident but later passed away.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Maurice “Marty” Ward.

Following the news, the Anderson Motor Speedway shared the following post on social media.

The Speedway also announced that they plan to make changes to an upcoming race in honor of Ward.

The Coroner’s Office said they are still investigating to confirm what caused Ward’s death. We will update this story as officials give new details.

