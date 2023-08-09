Suspects facing armed robbery, prostitution charges following incident in Madison Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were taken into custody Sunday following an alleged robbery.

Deputies said they responded to the Upper Laurel Community after someone called 911 and reported that he and his friend were robbed at gunpoint.

According to deputies, they responded to the scene, where they found one of the suspects, Caleb Nave, and took him into custody following a brief foot chase. They added that they found another suspect, Emmy Stump, hiding in the woods with two handguns, a Taser and multiple stolen items.

Deputies stated that Nave was charged with aid and abet prostitution, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sale and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, resist/delay/and obstruct. Stump was charged with prostitution, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to sale and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance,

